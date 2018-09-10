September 10, 2018

SULTANS GOTTA SULTANATE: Turkey jails filmmaker for movie portraying execution of Erdogan.

Ali Avci was arrested last year after the release of a trailer for his film “Awakening”, based on a failed military putsch in 2016 in which more than 250 people were killed.

The trailer caused public uproar with sequences showing Erdogan’s family, including his son-in-law, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, shot dead, and an army officer pointing a gun at the back of the president’s head as he prayed.

An Istanbul court sentenced Avci to 6 years and three months in jail for belonging to the network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey. Gulen denies Turkey’s accusation that he masterminded the coup attempt.