September 10, 2018

I’M NOT SURE ABOUT THE ACCURACY OF THIS HEADLINE, BUT THE REPORT IS INTERESTING: Tesla “Aggressively” Trying to Offload Model 3 Inventory As Demand Fades.

Tesla is taking their delivery proactivity one step further: they are offering “immediate delivery” of Model 3s on a first come first serve basis. It was also reported that the company was sending out emails to Model 3 reservation holders who have been in line since day one, trying to entice them to come in and take delivery of vehicles that are apparently sitting around with nowhere to go.

According to the report, Tesla is emailing current reservation holders telling them the following:

“We have a limited number of Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive vehicles on display that are available for immediate delivery. As a first day reservation holder, you’re invited to take advantage of this opportunity on a first-com, first-served basis. We will be extending this invitation to addition Model 3 reservation holders on Monday, September 10.”

In other words, Tesla appears to be dealing with the “leftovers” from batch productions and trying to entice reservation holders to take a vehicle that they may not have ordered or want, to help them move stagnant inventory.

Additionally, according to the report, many of the people that received this email from Tesla are people who have been waiting for the $35,000 version of the Model 3. This follows a report that we posted last month highlighting that Tesla’s bottleneck had ominously gone from production to delivery, or from supply to demand.