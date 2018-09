PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1859:

● Atlanta Mayor Signs Order Banning ICE Detainees

● ‘Not Here, Not Now’: Gov. Brown Signs Bill Blocking Trump’s Offshore Drilling Plan.

● Cities defiant after Justice Department’s threat on ‘supervised injection sites.’

Old and busted: Confederate-era Democrats believe they can pick and choose which federal laws they wish to enforce.

The new hotness? Err, pretty much the same in the Trump era.