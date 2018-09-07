September 7, 2018

IT’S BEEN A QUIET HURRICANE SEASON SO FAR, BUT IT ISN’T OVER: Florence poised to become monster Category 4 hurricane and head toward SC, East Coast.

Tropical Storm Florence is moving into warmer water and is expected to become a catastrophic hurricane again by Wednesday.

The odds have increased that it could make landfall on the East Coast anywhere from South Carolina to the north, perhaps as a Category 4 monster with pummeling winds at least 130 mph — similar to the devastating Hurricane Hugo, which struck Charleston in 1989.

Computer runs suggested that Thursday is the earliest any landfall would take place.