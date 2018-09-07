September 7, 2018
IT’S BEEN A QUIET HURRICANE SEASON SO FAR, BUT IT ISN’T OVER: Florence poised to become monster Category 4 hurricane and head toward SC, East Coast.
Tropical Storm Florence is moving into warmer water and is expected to become a catastrophic hurricane again by Wednesday.
The odds have increased that it could make landfall on the East Coast anywhere from South Carolina to the north, perhaps as a Category 4 monster with pummeling winds at least 130 mph — similar to the devastating Hurricane Hugo, which struck Charleston in 1989.
Computer runs suggested that Thursday is the earliest any landfall would take place.
One of my Facebook friends is already organizing convoys of 4-wheel-drive vehicles to be prepositioned inland. It’s like the Cajun Navy, but with SUVs.