September 7, 2018

YES, THIS MAKES IT NOT A MEDIA OPERATION AT ALL: “Mr. Jones likes to portray his digital channel, Infowars, as a media outlet, and he is quick to wrap himself in the First Amendment. But in business terms, it is more accurate to describe Infowars as an online store that uses Mr. Jones’s commentary to move merchandise. Its revenue comes primarily from the sale of a grab-bag of health-enhancement and survivalist products that Mr. Jones hawks constantly.”

I wonder how many other media outlets would fail this test? What if it’s a magazine that makes most of its money from cruises?

And as for peddling “conspiracy theories,” well. . .