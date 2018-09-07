September 7, 2018

SPACEMAN SPLIFF: Elon Musk smokes weed and drinks whiskey during podcast.

The Tesla CEO took a break from accusing people of raping children to light up a spliff and drink some whiskey while doing an interview. Musk appeared on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast where he talked about everything from AI to electric planes. Oh, and he also broke out and used one of his flame throwers.

That was Thursday night. Today, “Tesla stock closes down 6% after top executives resign and Elon Musk smokes weed on video… It extends a painful week for the automaker. As of Friday’s close, the stock lost more than 11 percent on the week. Friday’s plunge puts Tesla stock more than 30 percent off its all-time intraday high of $389.61.”

(Classical allusion in headline.)