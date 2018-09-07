September 7, 2018

CONGRESS WON’T ACT – TIME FOR SCOTUS: The Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, better known as the CFPB, is blatantly unconstitutional, as Brett Kavanaugh wrote [PDF link] for the DC Circuit court (his verdict was overturned on review). Congress (more precisely, the Senate) has failed to pass the necessary reforms. So today my organization, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, filed for cert. with the Supreme Court in our case against the Bureau. You can read more about it here. I’ll try to keep you up to date.