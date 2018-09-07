September 7, 2018

ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Can music change the taste of wine?

A group of foodies gathered on a hot summer evening to learn how music affects the taste of wine under the guidance of Eyal Franco from the Galil Mountain Winery. Using headphones, we tasted four cups of Galil Mountain Wines, and the findings were surprising!

Each one of us found four glasses of wines, numbered 1 to 4, placed on a placemat with a ranking table and a fancy headset of House of Marley. The choice of headphones was not random, since this company is environment friendly and so is the Galil Mountain Winery.

We were asked to taste each wine and rate it, which is a common blind wine tasting activity, but here’s the catch — we were asked to simultaneously listen to a specific playlist of the winery.