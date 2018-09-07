September 7, 2018

DEMS NEED ANTISEMITES TO WIN, SO THIS WILL BE NO BIG DEAL: Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib Joins Radical Cast at Muslim Conference.

Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib was featured at the Islamic Society of North America’s annual conference alongside numerous radical figures, including individuals who have defended terrorist groups, openly called for violence against Israel, and pushed for extreme punishments for homosexuals.

Tlaib will almost certainly be heading to Congress in November as the Democratic candidate in a race without a Republican opponent. She has also expressed radical views on Israel since her primary win, saying she would “absolutely” vote against aid to Israel once in Congress. Tlaib supports the BDS movement to wage economic warfare against Israel and opposes a two-state solution—stances that lost her the endorsement of even liberal J Street, a group highly critical of Israel.