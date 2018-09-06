September 6, 2018

WOW: The world’s fastest SUV will be a 200 mph Lister.

A specialist British sports car company is to turn the Jaguar F-Pace into a 670 horsepower, 200 mph 4×4 that it says will be the fastest SUV in the world.

The Lister Motor Company’s Lister LFP will do 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and will cost around £140,000.

The performance “beats the performance of recently-launched SUVs from other well-known car brands with monster killer performance” and is “faster than most supercars, never mind SUVs”.