September 6, 2018

NEW YORK’S OTHER NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: State Senate Candidate Julia Salazar Was Arrested in 2011 On Suspicion of Criminal Use of Personal Information.

And what’s described almost as an afterthought in the above Tablet article makes for a screaming headline in the London Daily Mail: New York Socialist Democratic candidate Julia Salazar, 27, who ‘faked her Jewish immigrant biography’ was accused of affair with Mets star Keith Hernandez, 64, and arrested over claim of stealing from his wife.