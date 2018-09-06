September 6, 2018

WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING? Nike’s Favorability Drops Double Digits Following New ‘Just Do It’ Campaign with Colin Kaepernick. A 34 point drop almost overnight. But wait, it gets worse: “Among younger generations, Nike users, African Americans, and other key demographics, Nike’s favorability declined rather than improved.”

Plus: “Before Kaepernick was revealed as the face of Nike’s campaign, only two percent of Americans reported hearing something negative about Nike. After the launch, that jumped to 33 percent.”

Get woke, go broke.