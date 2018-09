MICHAEL LEDEEN: Anonymous Speaks. “It isn’t treasonous or cowardly, it’s about ambition. You cannot imagine it until you see it unfold. When I worked for then-Secretary of State Haig, I was in a staff meeting one morning where Haig gave an explicit order to an assistant secretary, who of course responded, ‘Yes, sir.’ Whereupon, within hours, he did the opposite. And kept his job! Really.”

