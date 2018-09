MUGGERIDGE’S LAW MEETS THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Vanilla Ice was onboard the United Arab Emirates flight quarantined today at JFK.

As Tom Wolfe once wrote, quoting Malcolm Muggeridge, “We live in an age in which it is no longer possible to be funny. There is nothing you can imagine, no matter how ludicrous, that will not promptly be enacted before your very eyes, probably by someone well known.”