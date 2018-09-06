September 6, 2018

WHATEVER WORKS: Surprising Tactic in War Against Antibiotic Resistance. “Biologists at the University of California, Los Angeles, identified more than 8,100 combinations of four or five antibiotics that appear effective against harmful bacteria. . . . It’s long been believed that using three or more antibiotics would not lead to better patient outcomes because interactions among the drugs would cancel out their benefits. But working with eight antibiotics, the research team identified nearly 1,700 four-antibiotic combinations and more than 6,400 five-antibiotic combinations that are more effective than expected at stopping E. coli bacteria.”