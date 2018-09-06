September 6, 2018
HMM: China ‘nearing mass production’ of J-20 stealth fighter after engine problems ironed out.
The WS-15 engine features cutting-edge single-crystal turbine blades and has been in development for several years, but Chinese technicians have struggled to get it into mass production.
However, many of the problems – which largely related to blades overheating at top speeds – have been ironed out in ground tests and trial flights, putting the goal of a consistently high quality product in sight, sources told the South China Morning Post.
I’ll believe China is producing First World jet engines when they find export customers for them who aren’t s—hole countries.