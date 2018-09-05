September 5, 2018

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Mass. AG Faces More Legal Pressure Over Unilateral Gun-Ban Expansion.

The Massachusetts attorney general’s decision to unilaterally expand the state’s ban of certain semiautomatic firearms is facing a new round of filings in state and federal court this month.

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced on Wednesday a collection of gun-rights groups had filed an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs in Worman v. Healey. That case challenges the decision in the First U.S. Court of Appeals.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced earlier this month it would be supporting Baystate Firearms and Training, LLC and Downrange, Inc. in their effort to fight the action in state court. The retailers petitioned the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County to have the action invalidated under state law.