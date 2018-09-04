September 4, 2018

THEY COULD HAVE WORSE PROBLEMS: At Boeing Factory, Unfinished 737s Pile Up. “Supplier bottlenecks threaten production at aerospace giant’s factory near Seattle.”

Boeing delivered just 29 of the 737s in July, though more than 50 mostly-finished jets roll off the production line each month. Company officials have said deliveries could slow in the third quarter but pick up in the fourth as suppliers get back on track. The 737 is Boeing’s most popular commercial aircraft and a top moneymaker that has helped propel the company’s stock more than 40% in the past 12 months.

The delays are due largely to two suppliers: engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co. and Safran SA, and fuselage manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Both companies have said some of their own small suppliers are struggling to meet demand.

CFM executives have pledged to catch up on engine deliveries that have been several weeks behind. Spirit AeroSystems said it has resolved problems and resumed on-time shipments to Boeing.