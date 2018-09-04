September 4, 2018

THERE IS NO GREATER SIN: Doctor Tells Truth About Gender Pay Gap In Medicine. Then He Was Forced To Apologize.

Telling the truth – albeit not in the best terms – about why women in any particular field earn less than men in the same field will automatically trigger an online rage mob screaming “sexism!’ as Plano, Texas doctor Gary Tigges learned this past week.

Tigges was interviewed (he says he didn’t know his statements would be published) for the Dallas Medical Journal and gave a reason for why female doctors earn less than male doctors.

“Female physicians do not work as hard and do not see as many patients as male physicians. This is because they choose to, or they simply don’t want to be rushed, or they don’t want to work the long hours. Most of the time, their priority is something else … family, social, whatever,” Tigges told the Journal. “Nothing needs to be ‘done’ about this unless female physicians actually want to work harder and put in the hours. If not, they should be paid less. That is fair.” . . .

The Washington Post, which just reported on the outrage surrounding Tigges’ comments, admitted that everything the doctor said was true, but still found a way to describe it as discrimination.

“Many female doctors do work fewer hours and see fewer patients, but not because of laziness or lack of drive, according to studies from the Annals of Internal Medicine and the American Medical Association. Female physicians shoulder more of the burden at home; those with kids work an average of 11 fewer hours a week than ones without, according to a 2017 study by JAMA Internal Medicine,” the Post wrote. “Their extra burdens at home are used against them — to justify their lower pay and elevate men’s higher pay, according to Kim Templeton, a professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.”

Templeton is then quoted as saying there’s an assumption that male doctors “should make more because they are taking care of the family.”

The Post first ignores that Tigges never claimed female physicians are lazy or not driven. It then referred to children twice as “burdens.” I imagine most women with children don’t see them as a “burden.”

This is something purveyors of the gender-wage-gap myth love to do. They describe children as nothing more than a drag on one’s career, completely ignoring the fact that most women love their children and want to spend more time with them, and if they are in a position to do so – through working fewer hours – they will. Men, on the other hand, earn more after having a child if they have a wife who decides to work less to care more for the child. Men tend to be viewed then as cash machines rather than parents.