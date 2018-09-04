September 4, 2018

REMEMBERING THE FORGOTTEN: Ivanka emerges as Trump’s jobs czar, focus on ‘forgotten men and women.’

Ivanka Trump never planned to become her father’s jobs czar.

But as she traveled on his winning 2016 presidential campaign that stopped in many once-thriving industrial cities, she heard first hand about the plight of “forgotten” workers who saw hope in Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“She would meet moms who wanted to support their family but didn’t either have a skill set or wanted to go back into the workforce and weren’t sure how, weren’t sure how to find a job. She met dads who wanted to earn wages where they could support their family but didn’t have the right skills,” said a senior administration official.

The first daughter also heard from highly educated friends in the same boat. She recently cited pals who graduated from Princeton University with “no skills to actually compete in the workforce.”

And as the economy has boomed, she also heard from companies seeking skilled workers.

In a way, the role she now has in leading the administration’s effort to boost jobs training for preschoolers to retirees picked her.