September 3, 2018
OUT ON A LIMB: End of History Author Francis Fukuyama Thinks Leftist Identity Politics Helped Create Trump.
A great deal of modern politics is about the demand of that inner self to be uncovered, publicly claimed, and recognized by the political system.
A lot of these recognition struggles flow out of the social movements that began to emerge in the 1960s involving African-Americans, women, the LGBT community, Native Americans, and the disabled. These groups found a home on the left, triggering a reaction on the right. They say: What about us? Aren’t we deserving of recognition? Haven’t the elites ignored us, downplayed our struggles? That’s the basis of today’s populism.
As John Podhoretz tweeted in November of 2016, “Liberals spent 40 years disaggregating [the] U.S., until finally the largest cohort in the country chose to vote as though it were an ethnic group.”