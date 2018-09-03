September 3, 2018

RECUSAL REQUIRED: 28 U.S.C. 455: ” Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

Related: CNN: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Became The Face of the Trump Resistance. So in any case involving the Trump Administration, her impartiality might reasonably be questioned, right?

Also:

Unless they have a book to sell, Supreme Court justices rarely give interviews. Even then, they diligently avoid political topics. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes a different approach. These days, she is making no secret of what she thinks of a certain presidential candidate. “I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president,” she said. “For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be — I don’t even want to contemplate that.” It reminded her of something her husband, Martin D. Ginsburg, a prominent tax lawyer who died in 2010, would have said. “‘Now it’s time for us to move to New Zealand,’” Justice Ginsburg said, smiling ruefully.

So recusal wouldn’t seem to be out of the question.