September 2, 2018

WATCH: JOHNNY ROTTEN GOES PUNK ON JEREMY CORBYN.

In 1977, Johnny Lydon helped define British punk when he and his band released “God Save the Queen,” which rallied against her majesty’s “fascist regime.” Earlier this week, Lydon helped redefine British punk when he took the stage and let Labour’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn, know exactly what he thought of his anti-Jewish bigotry. YouTube has removed the original video of the performance, but thankfully the ever-vigilant Aussie Dave captured it and uploaded it to Facebook. Here it is, for your Wednesday morning enjoyment, culminating in Johnny “Rotten” shouting “I am Jew!”