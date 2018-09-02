September 2, 2018

CALIFORNIA ROAD WORKERS ACCUSED OF STOPPING TRAFFIC TO PASS OUT ANTI-GAS TAX REPEAL FLYERS:

A video taken Tuesday of the incident along State highway 78 in San Diego County shows a Caltrans contracted worker responding to a driver’s questions about why he and other workers are stopping traffic with hand-held stop signs and approaching cars to hand-out a “No on Prop 6” flyer.

“Hi, what do you got there?” the driver asks.

“Flyers to let you know about that proposition,” a worker in a hard-hat, orange shirt, and reflective vest responds.

Pressed further, the worker then goes on to say that he and others passing out the flyers are “working with Caltrans” and “they just told me to hand it out.”

The workers handing out the flyers appear to be employed by Manhole Adjusting Inc., which was awarded a Caltrans contract to perform work along the stretch of roadway during the summer and fall months.

Carl DeMaio, who is leading the repeal campaign, said Caltrans, the state’s transportation department, was involved in the effort from the video footage and photos taken of road workers passing out the leaflets.

“This proves once again that Caltrans simply cannot be trusted to what is right with our gas-tax funds—they literally are using gas tax funds to support the distribution of campaign materials to raise the gas tax on working families,” DeMaio said.