September 2, 2018

THE DEMS, THE LEFT AND THE BLACK COMMUNITY HAVE A FARRAKHAN PROBLEM:

Why was Louis Farrakhan, the racist leader of the Nation of Islam, which even most of the left will acknowledge is a racist hate group, a few steps away from Bill Clinton, front and center, at Aretha Franklin’s funeral?

The same reason he was at a Congressional Black Caucus meeting smiling with Obama.

The same reason top Black Lives Matter and Women’s March figures either praise him or refuse to disavow him.

Farrakhan is a racist and an anti-Semite. He has praised Hitler, suggested that Jews were using pot to make black men gay, and spewed every possible hateful and ugly thing that the left claims to disavow. But while he may in theory be unacceptable in society, he is a major and mainstream figure within the black community. That’s why scenes like these keep playing out.