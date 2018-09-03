September 3, 2018

DON SURBER: Why We Don’t Care, Katy Tur.

Republicans have a long history of sacrificing candidates at the altar of appeasement over one of these media-driven fake scandals.

Then came Obama. His political mentor was an unrepentant terrorist. His religious mentor — the man he dedicated his book “The Audacity of Hope” to — said America deserved 9/11.

Most of the media didn’t care.

Why should we care if President Trump said something the media doesn’t like?