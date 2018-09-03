September 3, 2018
DON SURBER: Why We Don’t Care, Katy Tur.
Republicans have a long history of sacrificing candidates at the altar of appeasement over one of these media-driven fake scandals.
Then came Obama. His political mentor was an unrepentant terrorist. His religious mentor — the man he dedicated his book “The Audacity of Hope” to — said America deserved 9/11.
Most of the media didn’t care.
Why should we care if President Trump said something the media doesn’t like?
The people who hyped the breakdown of norms under Obama are now offended that Trump can ignore those norms.