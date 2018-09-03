September 3, 2018
AND YOU SAW ITS “BIPARTISAN” FACE AT THE MCCAIN FUNERAL: Joel Kotkin: America Is Moving To Oligarchical Socialism.
Particularly since Donald Trump’s election, the leaders of corporate America — especially in tech and finance — have merged with the Democrats. They appeal to progressives by advocating politically correct views on immigration, gender rights and climate change, while muzzling conservatives both inside and outside their companies.
Stiff antitrust enforcement would help.