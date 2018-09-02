September 2, 2018

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Praises Venezuela For Making Everyone A Millionaire Through Hyperinflation.

It’s satire – but is it really? As Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA tweets, “The problem with Venezuela is not that socialism was poorly implemented, the issue is that it was perfectly implemented.”

Meanwhile, back in reality — or what passes for it in 2018 — Ocasio-Cortez Recruits Children To Help Her Fight Trump. Lefties sure love their human shields.