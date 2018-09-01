September 1, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “The idea of White Privilege is to pretend that Jaden Smith, or Barack Obama’s kids, have fewer opportunities than some poor, white, son-of-meth-head does, by nature of skin color.” The concept, which became a viral meme thanks to the Web, “was popularized by Peggy McIntosh in a 1989 paper written at Harvard University and titled, ‘White Privilege: Unpacking The Invisible Knapsack.’ It was written as a personal, experiential essay, and it details 26 ways in which McIntosh’s skin color has been decisive in determining her life outcomes…She simply reclassified her manifest economic advantage as racial privilege and then dumped this newly discovered original sin onto every person who happens to share her skin color. Without, of course, actually redistributing any of the wealth that, by her own account, she had done nothing to deserve.”