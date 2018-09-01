September 1, 2018

NBC IGNORES OWN REPORTING ON BAD OBAMA POLICY TO TRASH TRUMP:

It hasn’t just been the Trump administration and Betsy DeVos calling for a correction to the Obama administration’s approach to combating college sexual assault. In October of 2016, less than two years ago, then-NBC News journalist Ronan Farrow appeared on the Today show to examine the Obama Education Department’s efforts to address the issue and found serious cases of injustice to both victims and those who were falsely accused.