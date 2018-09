JUST THINK OF THE MEDIA AS DEMOCRATIC OPERATIVES WITH PHOTOSHOP, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE: Poof He’s Gone! MSNBC and ABC crop out Louis Farrakhan from Aretha Franklin funeral photo.

Relax though — Chuck Todd and George Stephanopoulos assure me that there’s no bias at either of their networks.

Flashbacks: Establishment Media Bury Obama-Farrakhan Photo, memory hole Nation of Islam activists on Obama camp payroll.