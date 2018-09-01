September 1, 2018

DEEP STATE UPDATE: Report: Top FEC Dem, staff behind anti-Trump jihad, fairness questioned.

The longest-serving Democratic member of the Federal Election Commission, expected to take over as chair in four months, and her top staffer are behind an anti-Trump and anti-GOP crusade, according to a new report from a critic.

In a series of blog posts, the Republican National Lawyers Association questioned the fairness of Commissioner Ellen Weintraub and her counsel, Tom Moore, and compared the attacks on Trump to the bias FBI officials showed to President Trump.