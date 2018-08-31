August 31, 2018

SO HE CULTURALLY APPROPRIATED HIS NAME “BETO” FROM HISPANICS, BUT USED HIS WHITE PRIVILEGE TO GET OUT OF THIS: 1998 Police Report: Witness Claimed Beto O’Rourke Tried To Leave The Scene Of His DWI Accident.

The Anthony Police Department and DPS reports differ as to whether O’Rourke was heading east or west on the interstate, but both agree that he struck a truck going in the same direction and crossed a grassy median into the opposite lanes.

Police said O’Rourke then attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by the same motorist he had just passed. The unidentified motorist “then turned on his overhead lights to warn oncoming traffic and to try to get the defendant (O’Rourke) to stop,” the report says.

The DPS report described O’Rourke as having “glossy” eyes, slurred speech, smelling of liquor, and almost falling to the ground as he got out of his car.