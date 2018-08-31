August 31, 2018

BRAVE SIR ROBERT RAN AWAY: Police Report: Beto O’Rourke Tried to Flee Scene of Drunk-Driving Crash.

The Houston Chronicle notes that “police reports of the September 1998 incident — when the Democratic Senate candidate had just turned 26 — show that it was a more serious threat to public safety than has previously been reported. State and local police reports obtained by the Chronicle and Express-News show that O’Rourke was driving drunk at what a witness called ‘a high rate of speed’ in a 75 mph zone on Interstate 10 about a mile from the New Mexico border. He lost control and hit a truck, sending his car careening across the center median into oncoming lanes. The witness, who stopped at the scene, later told police that O’Rourke had tried to drive away from the scene.”