August 30, 2018

ANOTHER #METOO TORPEDO CIRCLES AROUND: Porn, Sex Toys, Cocaine, A Rolodex Of Groupies and Boasts about Manhood Size — The Sordid Truth About Life Inside Atlantic Records in the 1980s, the label Behind Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones:

Watching porn in the office, using dildos as decor, and executives bragging about the size of their manhood: This was the record industry before the age of MeToo. Dorothy Carvello, the first female A&R executive for Atlantic Records — the label responsible for bringing us musical legends such as Ray Charles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Aretha Franklin — was 24 years old when she landed a job as a secretary for founder Ahmet Ertegun. The music mogul had a nightly routine which consisted of downing 14 vodka tonics, four lines of cocaine, two joints, and plenty of women.

On the one hand, why are Democrat-dominated organizations such cesspits of depravity? On the other hand, at the risk of sounding like the “Let ‘em crash” guy in the Point/Counterpoint debate in Airplane!, this just in: the late Ahmet Ertegun, millionaire owner of record label who awarded multi-million dollar contracts to Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones, lived his life like the members of Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones. And on the gripping hand, note that Atlantic is a division of Time-Warner-CNN, which had a network-wide meltdown over Clay Travis’s “First Amendment and boobs” joke last year.

Do we need to stock-up on Stones and Zeppelin records before they’re memory holed?