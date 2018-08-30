August 30, 2018

‘WE SHALL NOT SEE HIS LIKE AGAIN’: JOE BIDEN HONORS HIS FRIEND, JOHN MCCAIN.

Biden, a man who has seen and felt great pain, told those closest to McCain that there will come a day when the mention of McCain’s name will bring a smile to their faces before a tear to their cheeks, and that’s when they will know they will make it. Biden ended his speech, paraphrasing Shakespeare: “We shall not see his like again.”

But Joe Biden believes that Republicans seek to put African-Americans “back in chains.” If Biden truly believed his own words, how on earth could he honor a man who held such a worldview?

