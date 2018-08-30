August 30, 2018

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TAKES ON RICH AND POWERFUL IN SUPPORT OF CIVIL RIGHTS: Asian-American Students Suing Harvard Over Admissions Win Justice Dept. Support.

In a so-called statement of interest, the department supported the claims of the plaintiffs, a group of Asian-Americans rejected by Harvard. They contend that Harvard has systematically discriminated against them by artificially capping the number of qualified Asian-Americans from attending the school in order to advance less qualified students of other races.

“Harvard has failed to carry its demanding burden to show that its use of race does not inflict unlawful racial discrimination on Asian Americans,” the Justice Department said in its filing.