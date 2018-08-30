August 30, 2018

OH: Two Weeks After Ellison Abuse Allegations, DNC Offers No Update from “Review.”

In a statement to NPR, the DNC said, “These allegations recently came to light and we are reviewing them. All allegations of domestic abuse are disturbing and should be taken seriously.”

The Daily Caller wrote, “The DNC has offered no details on who exactly is running the probe, what evidence they have uncovered or when they expect to have enough information to either affirm or withdraw their support for Ellison.”

Multiple emails to a DNC spokeswoman by the Daily Caller requesting an update on the investigation have gone unanswered.