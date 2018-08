IN TODAY’S EDITION OF “NOT THE ONION”: Vox.com: The new Nabisco animal crackers art doesn’t address any of the underlying issues about ethics, exploitation, and corporate greed.

“Yet the symbolic significance of changing the animal cracker box design does little to dismantle the elements of capitalism that exploit animals, people, and the environment.” You don’t say! I had thought this was magical animal cracker box design that would make every progressive fantasy come true…