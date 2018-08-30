August 30, 2018

HMM: Senate Death Gratuity Tradition Will Continue for Family of John McCain.

After Sen. John McCain is honored this week, his family will be remembered with a personal payment in a spending bill, the long-standing practice of providing a death gratuity for a departed member’s survivors. The only question is, which spending bill will it hitch a ride on?

Congress traditionally offers a death gratuity to be paid to the family of any lawmaker who dies in office. . . . The Senate Handbook indicates that the gratuity will be inserted in the next appropriations bill. It is to be paid to the “next of kin” in the amount of one year’s compensation — $174,000.