THE MODERN SPOILS SYSTEM: Further to Mark’s post this morning, I’d like to encourage you to check out my colleague Chris Horner’s new report Law Enforcement for Rent. It really is an appalling form of spoils system when a political office holder gives over some aspect of that office to donors in the form of privately-funded prosecutors. Chris says, “This mercenary use of state law enforcement power should be the subject of prompt legislative oversight.” Indeed.