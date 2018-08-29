August 29, 2018

CALIFORNIA’S POTEMKIN ENVIRONMENTALISM:

● Shot: California assembly passes bill mandating 100 percent clean electricity. “California’s assembly has voted to move the state’s electricity completely off fossil fuels. The state assembly on Tuesday passed S.B. 100, a proposal to transition California to 100 percent emissions-free electricity sources by 2045. Amid heavy lobbying from environmentalists and other groups, the bill passed, 43 to 32.”

—CBS News, yesterday.

● Chaser: ‘Green’ California Is More Reliant On Foreign Oil Than Ever Before: “California’s biggest source of crude oil imports is now Saudi Arabia with more than 98 million barrels in 2017.”

—The Daily Caller, yesterday.

Even during the Schwarzenegger era, Max Schultz of City Journal, who coined this post’s headline, noted that California’s “celebrated green economy produces pollution elsewhere, ongoing power shortages, and business-crippling costs.” Look for that trend to accelerate with this week’s news out of Sacramento. As Sean Davis of the Federalist tweets, “California is about to discover that the only thing worse than rolling blackouts is non-rolling blackouts.”