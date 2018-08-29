August 29, 2018
SHOCKER: MUCH-TOUTED STUDY IS CLICKBAIT ALARMISM. Study Causes Splash, but Here’s Why You Should Stay Calm on Alcohol’s Risks: Harms increase with each additional drink per day, yet they are much smaller than many other risks in our lives.
The news warns that even one drink per day carries a risk. But how great is that risk?
For each set of 100,000 people who have one drink a day per year, 918 can expect to experience one of the 23 alcohol-related problems in any year. Of those who drink nothing, 914 can expect to experience a problem. This means that 99,082 are unaffected, and 914 will have an issue no matter what. Only 4 in 100,000 people who consume a drink a day may have a problem caused by the drinking, according to this study.
At two drinks per day, the number experiencing a problem increased to 977. Even at five drinks per day, which most agree is too much, the vast majority of people are unaffected.
But if you subjected studies to this sort of analysis, hardly any of them would be headline-worthy.