August 29, 2018

SHOCKER: MUCH-TOUTED STUDY IS CLICKBAIT ALARMISM. Study Causes Splash, but Here’s Why You Should Stay Calm on Alcohol’s Risks: Harms increase with each additional drink per day, yet they are much smaller than many other risks in our lives.

The news warns that even one drink per day carries a risk. But how great is that risk?

For each set of 100,000 people who have one drink a day per year, 918 can expect to experience one of the 23 alcohol-related problems in any year. Of those who drink nothing, 914 can expect to experience a problem. This means that 99,082 are unaffected, and 914 will have an issue no matter what. Only 4 in 100,000 people who consume a drink a day may have a problem caused by the drinking, according to this study.

At two drinks per day, the number experiencing a problem increased to 977. Even at five drinks per day, which most agree is too much, the vast majority of people are unaffected.