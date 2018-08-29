August 29, 2018

REPUBLICANS POUNCE: NY Times Accuses Conservatives Of ‘Pouncing’ On Vatican Sexual Abuse Scandal.

The most recent flare up in this controversy occurred earlier this week, when Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a former top Vatican diplomat to the U.S., released a letter accusing Pope Francis of covering up Cardinal McCarrick’s abuses while also taking his counsel on appointing bishops. (RELATED: Former Vatican Diplomat Accuses Pope Francis Of Complicity in Covering Up McCarrick’s Abuses, Calls For His Resignation)

According to the article, conservatives are using the letter and the scandal to push for a stronger condemnation of homosexuality from the Catholic Church.

The article said, “An ideologically motivated opposition has weaponized the church’s sex abuse crisis to threaten not only Francis’ agenda but his entire papacy.”