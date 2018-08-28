August 28, 2018

MAYBE NOT ALWAYS BORN THAT WAY? An untenured researcher at Brown University conducted a study of “rapid-onset gender dysphoria.” In it, she asked questions of the parents of teens and young adults who suddenly identified as transgender (after no previous history of such). About 21% of those parents reported that their children had one or more friends who became transgender at around the same time. The Left went berserk. Brown University, which has published an article about the study in its news notes, caved and issued an apology.