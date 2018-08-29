August 29, 2018

CHANGE? Rand Paul Endorses Gary Johnson for Senate. “The ‘libertarianish’ Republican becomes first major GOP figure to bypass his own party and back the Libertarian challenger to New Mexico’s Democratic incumbent.”

Paul’s endorsement is sure to add pressure on [Republican] Mick Rich to step aside and give Johnson, the two-term former governor of the state, a clear shot at challenging what until now has been considered a safe Democratic seat. In the only poll taken since Johnson officially entered the race two weeks ago, the Libertarian was up on the Republican 21 percent to 11 percent (versus Heidrich’s 39), and even held a slight edge among registered Republicans.

Both Johnson and his main political adviser, Ron Nielson, told me this month in interviews that a three-way race would be difficult to win in this heavily Democratic state. So it’s no surprise that today’s news has the candidate stoked.