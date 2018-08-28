August 28, 2018

MAYBE HE’S ASHAMED: Senators Criticize Google CEO for Declining to Testify. Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr: “Google chooses not to participate and being part of the solution. That’s a decision they made.”

Well, they’ve certainly chosen to be part of the problem.

Related: Google needs a new CEO, but dumping Sundar Pichai is not enough. “Since its 1990s heyday, Silicon Valley has transformed from an unruly collection of aggressive upstarts disrupting existing industries to a flabby collection of near-monopolies, now busy enforcing gentry-liberal norms on their employees and customers. Whether it’s censoring right-leaning political figures, or firing employees who dare say something truthful but politically incorrect, there’s not much of the old startup spirit there. These are flabby overstaffed Big Business corporations, run by their HR departments. You might find more dynamism at General Motors, these days. But worse yet, they exercise tremendous power and require tremendous trust.” And they’ve repeatedly proven themselves unworthy of that trust.