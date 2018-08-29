August 29, 2018

NOT A SURPRISE: After professor bans laptops, grades improve; ‘results were significant.’

An economics professor at Ohio State banned laptops from his class last semester and the results were very positive, with students’ grades improving significantly, the scholar reports.

“Student performance improved, especially on the earliest midterms. Results were significant—average scores were about half a standard deviation higher than previous offerings. This is well above the long run average in both courses— this term was an outlier,” economics Professor Trevon Logan stated on Twitter in May.

“The students said the policy (1) encouraged them to focus, (2) helped them take better notes, (3) kept them engaged, and (4) increased their enjoyment of the course. I did not expect this at all,” he added.