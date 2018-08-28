«
August 28, 2018

NEXT IN THE RUSH TO FEDERALIZE EVERYTHING: My colleague Marc Scribner on why a Federal ban on texting-while-driving doesn’t make a lick of sense. For instance,

Earlier government studies have repeatedly found other distractions pose a far more serious problem than phone-related distraction. According to 2010 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, cellphone distraction has barely budged as a fatal crash factor, ranked behind drivers being “lost in thought.” This has not led to calls for nationwide prohibitions on daydreaming while driving.

Give them time…

