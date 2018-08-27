August 27, 2018

ORGANIZATIONS THAT PURPORT TO ADVOCATE FOR ASIAN AMERICANS FREQUENTLY DON’T: Janie Har reports in Race-Based School Criteria Roils Asian-Americans—Again on how discrimination against Asian Americans didn’t start with the Harvard case. Decades ago, Lowell High School in San Francisco required higher scores for Asians in order to be admitted. That was fine and dandy with so-called advocates for Asian civil rights. They were more interested in maintaining their reputation with the Left than with actual Asian-American rights.

The monolithic nature of the class of professional Lefties really needs to be written about and discussed more. These days organizations that purport to serve the interests of a specific group seldom do so.